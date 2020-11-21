Ranchi diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Nalin Soren adjudged best legislator 
Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and seven-time Shikaripara MLA Nalin Soren has been chosen for the Birsa Munda Best Legislator Award. Soren, who became the MLA for the first time in 1990, will be conferred the best legislator award by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on the occasion of Jharkhand’s 20th foundation day on November 22. The award includes a cash prize of `51,000, certificate and a shawl. Expressing gratitude towards the selection panel and the people of his constituency, Soren advised young legislators that they should remain in touch with the people.

Book Bank for poor children
Senior BJP leader and Ranchi parliamentarian Sanjay Seth will set up a book bank for the poor and needy people. According to Seth, needy children will be provided old books free of cost through the book bank.  The Ranchi MP said his main objective is to provide books to the needy children of rural areas and people preparing for competition. Seth has fixed the target of collecting around one lakh books by December end. Volunteers interested in depositing books at Samadhan Kendra and those interested in the initiative can call on 0651 22400 60/22400 54 at the MP office. Staff from MP Samadhan Kendra will visit houses of people to collect books.  At the same time, the Ranchi MP alleged that the Jharakhand government has not been able to provide books to children. 

Recognition for Hindalco
Hindalco Industries Limited of the Aditya Birla Group has been ranked as the aluminium industry leader for its sustainability performance in the 2020 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings. Industry leaders are the top-performing companies in each of the 61 industries represented in the DJSI. Hindalco got a total score of 75 points as against the industry average of 51. Hindalco’s scores are in the 100th percentile in most aspects of all three dimensions of the Environmental, Social and Governance in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Tata Steel’s Virtual Run to take place on Nov 22 
The first-ever Tata Steel Virtual Run is all set to be held on November 22. The various run categories for the Virtual Run are - 5km run: 12-16 years (boys/girls), 7km run: 16 years and above (men/women) and 10 km run: 16 years and above (men/women). To encourage maximum participation, some exciting awards like e-certificate; discount coupons; and a steel medal, especially crafted by Tata Steel will be given out to the participants. To respect and protect Mother Nature and value the great advantages of greenery, a sapling will be planted for each participant in Jamshedpur. Tata Steel has been promoting fitness culture through its marathons.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

