STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Targeted by Home Department over reaction to Malda blast: West Bengal Governor's fresh attack

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said targeting the constitutional head of West Bengal in accusatory tweets amounts to gross misdemeanour, is an affront to the Constitution.

Published: 21st November 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday accused the state Home Department of targeting him over his reaction to the Malda plastic factory blast which claimed the lives of six people.

He said targeting the constitutional head of West Bengal in accusatory tweets amounts to gross misdemeanour, is an affront to the Constitution and indicates that the bureaucracy is in "political captivity".

Dhankhar had asked the administration to control "illegal bomb-making" in the state following the explosion at Malda's Sujapur on November 19.

The Home Department, without naming anyone, had tweeted that the blast happened during the manufacturing process and has got nothing to do with illegal bomb-making, as suggested "non-responsibly" by some quarters.

​ALSO READ | Didi vs Modi: BJP brass harps on PM's popularity; Trinamool takes out 'Bengali pride' card

It said the time is to be "factually correct".

The governor, in a series of tweets, hit out at the state administration over alleged political partisanship.

"Accusatory tweets @HomeBengal qua Governor factually untenable and beyond any justifiability. Flagged issue @MamataOfficial. Targeting Constitutional Head indicative of bureaucracy in political captivity," he tweeted.

"Such emasculation, capitulation and politicisation of police @WBPolice and bureaucracy @MamataOfficial unfortunate and augurs ill for democracy," he said in another Twitter post.

Dhankhar said he has sought a response from the additional chief secretary of the Home Department over its tweets.

"Sought response of ACS Home on tweets @HomeBengal as such affront to constitution & rule of law can neither be overlooked nor condoned," Dhankhar said.

The governor, in the communication to the home secretary, said the response by the department in its tweets to his expression of anguish over law and order, crime against women and unnatural deaths in the state on November 19 and on an earlier occasion in October, constituted an affront to the office he holds.

"Administration @MamataOfficial still in political mode in breach of observance of 'political neutrality' shall face due accountability in exemplary manner," he cautioned in another tweet.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state administration since assuming charge as the governor last year, has been critical of a section of the police and administration, accusing them of becoming politicised and working as per the directives of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Governor Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp