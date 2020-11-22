STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal government writes to Eastern Railway on resumption of district train services

The West Bengal government has sought a meeting with the ER authorities on the issue, sources said.

Published: 22nd November 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

People ride bicycles on Howrah Bridge during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Saturday wrote to the Eastern Railway authorities, seeking resumption of local train services in the districts to facilitate smooth travel of commuters.

The letter by the transport secretary said that following the resumption of suburban train services to and from Kolkata in different routes, the MEMU services in the districts of the state may be resumed.

The West Bengal government has sought a meeting with the ER authorities on the issue, sources said.

The city-headquartered Eastern and South Eastern Railway have resumed suburban train services from November 11.

The mainline electric multiple units (MEMU) serve short and medium distance routes in the districts.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 7,976 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 3,639 new cases of infection took the tally to 4,52,270.

Since Friday, 3,794 recoveries from the disease were reported and the discharge rate in the state now is 92.63 per cent.

Altogether 4,19,403 people have been cured of COVID-19 till date.

The number of active cases stood at 25,391, the bulletin said.

It said that 19 of the fresh fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas district and nine from Kolkata.

The other casualties were registered in various other districts.

Of the 53 deaths reported on Saturday, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,639 new cases included 890 from the metropolis and 842 from North 24 Parganas.

In the last 24 hours, 44,208 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 54,78,311.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eastern Railway MEMU services Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp