Bengal reports 3,591 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at 4,56,361 with 49 fresh fatalities

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,56,361 on Sunday as 3,591 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Forty-nine more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,025, it said.

As many as 3,726 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 4,23,129, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92.72 percent, it said.

West Bengal now has 25,207 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 55.2 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,653 in the last 24 hours, it added.

