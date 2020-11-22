STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chidambaram expresses dismay over Kerala law seeking to punish offensive posts on social media

This comes after the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance on Saturday to curb growing attacks on social media against women and children.

Published: 22nd November 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday expressed shocked over the signing of the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, which the Congress-led opposition says is aimed at muzzling media.

"Shocked by the law made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala making a so-called 'offensive' post on social media punishable by 5 years in prison," Chidambaram tweeted.

This comes after the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance on Saturday to curb growing attacks on social media against women and children.

Under the latest ordinance, posting, publishing or circulating defamatory content on social media can lead to jail upto five years and fine up to Rs 10,000.

Senior Congress leader further expressed shock on state government's decision to give a nod to the Vigilance to initiate a probe against Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala.

Reacting to the state government's decision, Chidambaram said, "Also shocked by the attempt to implicate Mr Ramesh Chennithala, LOP, in a case where the investigation agency had filed a closure report four times. How will my friend @SitaramYechury, GS, CPI(M), defend these atrocious decisions?"

This probe on the Congress leaders has been initiated on a complaint by hotelier Biju Ramesh.

