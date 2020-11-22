STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Compensation not paid to acid attack survivors in 799 out of 1,273 cases: NCW

The issue was discussed in an e-meeting by the NCW with the nodal officers and representatives of the 24 states and Union Territories.

Published: 22nd November 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Acid attack victims have not been paid compensation in 799 out of 1,273 cases across the country, the NCW said and demanded the immediate attention of the states on the matter.

The issue was discussed in an e-meeting by the NCW with the nodal officers and representatives of the 24 states and Union Territories.

The meeting was held to review and discuss the cases of acid attack registered on the website of the Commission's Management Information System (MIS).

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed her concern over the non-payment of compensation to acid attack survivors.

According to data till October 20, out of 1,273 cases of acid attack across the country compensation has been given to acid attack survivors in just 474 cases.

"The nodal officers were requested to uphold the laws and schemes that support survivors in cases of attacks, such as the NALSA's Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes, 2018.

The scheme provides compensation ranging from INR 3 to 8 lakh depending on the severity of the case," according to the commission's monthly newsletter.

Sharma also expressed her view that number of cases updated till date on the NCW's MIS were not adequate, as the numbers of the cases reported across the country and in states do not match with the commission's MIS data.

This was conveyed as a huge concern during the discussion as the commission has the mandate to safeguard women laws and protection of their rights, including safety of women from various atrocities such as acid attack crimes.

The review of cases on MIS has revealed a delay in filing chargesheets.

She said she has also taken up the matter with the chief secretary of states/UTs where nodal officers have not been appointed for maintaining acid attack data on MIS.

During the discussion, the commission said it was disappointed to know from various reports that some states/UTs have not provided adequate and timely medical treatment/ assistance to survivors of acid attack.

Out of the 1,273 cases, medical assistance was provided to 726 cases by the states, the data said.

"This brought to the commission's notice that more works needs to be done in these states, to ensure women legal rights and implementation of women welfare schemes and provision for strengthening their support systems," it said.

Additionally, the commission felt that states/UTs delay in filing charge sheets, as most cases do not mention dates, status of investigation or progress of the prosecution or any records of the cases; hence the delay in updates indicates that cases are not dealt properly in interest of the survivors, the document said.

The NCW also insisted that the nodal officers must instruct the police authorities to take such cases at priority and to avoid delay in investigation and filling charge sheets.

The nodal officers have also been asked to keep track at all levels of the systematic coordination.

The representatives from the State/UT of Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Goa (North District), Jammu and Kashmir, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu informed that no cases of acid attack were reported in 2020.

The National Commission for Women is the nodal body to overview acid attack cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
acid attack National Commission for Women crime against women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp