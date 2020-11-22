STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government decides dates: Om Birla on holding Winter Session of Parliament

At a press conference here, he said the Monsoon session was held with all precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the parliament standing committees have also been meeting regularly.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over holding the Winter Session of Parliament in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the Lok Sabha secretariat is ready to hold the session and dates are decided by the government.

At a press conference here, he said the Monsoon session was held with all precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the parliament standing committees have also been meeting regularly.

"The Lok Sabha secretariat is prepared to hold the parliament session. As far as dates are concerned, it is decided by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs," Birla said in reply to a question about holding the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs decides the dates of the session and the government discuss with opposition parties as well, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

He announced that a two-day all-India presiding officers' meet will be held from November 25 in Kewadia near Vadodra with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gracing the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The theme for this year's conference is 'Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary -- Key to a Vibrant Democracy', Birla said.

He also informed the press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 76 residences for Members of Parliament on B D Marg in New Delhi.

These residences have been built within 27 months at a cost of Rs 188 crore, in three towers named after Rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, Birla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Birla Parliament Winter Session
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp