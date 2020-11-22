STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gupkar Alliance in Jammu & Kashmir announces seat-sharing formula for 5th phase of DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference will contest on two seats and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement will fight on one seat.

Published: 22nd November 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar MP and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders speak to the media.

Srinagar MP and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders speak to the media. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday announced the seat-sharing formula for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls for which the voting will take place on December 10.

The seat-sharing list was released on the alliance's official Twitter handle.

The list was approved by PAGD president Farooq Abdullah, who is also the chief of the National Conference (NC).

According to the seat-sharing formula, the NC has bagged half of the 16 seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will contest on five.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference will contest on two seats and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement will fight on one seat.

The last day for filing the nominations for the fifth phase of the polls is Monday.

