STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-Pakistan war veteran Major General (retd) R N Chibber passes away at 86

The major general died at his Shanti Vihar residence in the Kaluchak area of Jammu on Saturday and was given a ceremonial military send-off

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Maj General (Retd) R N Chibber

Maj General (Retd) R N Chibber (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Major General (retd) R N Chibber, who had participated in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, passed away at his residence here, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

He was 86. Born on September 23, 1934, Gen. Chibber was commissioned into the Army on June 2, 1995, and was posted in Afghanistan from 1972 to 1975 as a military attache.

"He was an outstanding officer, who also commanded the 8 Jat Regiment. His expertise and exceptional strategy put him in the forefront as a brilliant officer," the spokesman said.

The major general died at his Shanti Vihar residence in the Kaluchak area of Jammu on Saturday and was given a ceremonial military send-off, he said.

"Gen Chibber made a name for himself not only as an officer of exceptional competence, but as a humanitarian, and a man of great compassion.

He was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his distinguished service," the spokesman said.

His colleague Col Makhan Singh Gill said, "Gen. Chibber was a saint soldier, a highly respected and admired officer and loved deeply by those who knew him. It is a rarity to see a man who remained unforgettable in the hearts of so many even three decades after his retirement."

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the demise of the retired major general        Paying tributes to the veteran, Sinha said that the distinguished service Major General (retd) Chibber towards the motherland would continue to inspire future generations for the nation's service.

"His contribution during the 1962 Indo-China war, and the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, while protecting the territorial integrity of the nation can never be forgotten," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R N Chibber death R N Chibber
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp