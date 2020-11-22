STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Love jihad' serious problem, states should act, claims BJP

BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have expressed their intention to bring a law against 'love jihad', a term coined by Hindutva groups

Published: 22nd November 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday termed 'love jihad' a "serious problem" and backed the decision of its state governments to enact laws against it.

BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have expressed their intention to bring a law against 'love jihad', a term coined by Hindutva groups for Hindu girls being allegedly forced to convert to Islam in the guise of marriage.

Opposition parties have dismissed this as an attempt by the BJP to divide the society and said any such law will be violative of the Constitution.

"Love jihad is a serious problem. Many mothers and sisters have suffered its bad consequences. This is a state matter and state governments should enact law against it," BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters at a press conference.

Some state governments are working in this regard and will continue to do so, he added.

About Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's attack on the saffron party over the issue and his reference to interfaith marriages of some BJP leaders, Singh said Baghel should first answer whether his government has fulfilled the promises like waiving farm loans and starting unemployment allowance the Congress had made during the Assembly polls in 2018.

His government has become synonymous with corruption and misgovernance, the BJP general secretary said.

