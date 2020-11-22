STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Two earthquakes felt in Seoni; no casualty

By PTI

SEONI: Two earthquakes of 4.3 and 2.7 magnitudes were experienced in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far, they said.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded at 1.45 am with its epicentre at a depth of 10 km near Seoni city, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal centre scientist Ved Prakash Singh said.

Later, another earthquake of magnitude 2.7 was recorded at 6.23 am at the same place, he said.

Eye-witnesses said some residents of Seoni and other parts of the district woke up on experiencing the tremors and came out of their houses.

Local resident Praveen Tiwari said doors, windows, bed and other items at his home shook for about 15 seconds during the first earthquake in the night.

"People rushed out and stayed outside their homes for the entire night in the cold," Tiwari said.

District Collector Rahul Haridas said the police, home guards, health and administration officials have been asked to remain alert.

Since October 27, four low intensity earthquakes have been reported in the district, officials said.

