STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP opposing MVA govt's every move for sake of it: Sanjay Raut

He also said the unlock process in Delhi began too soon, leading to the present spike in COVID-19 cases there.

Published: 22nd November 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed BJP leaders in Maharashtra were opposing every move of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government just for the sake of it.

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut, referring to the controversy over reopening places of worship in the state, said those who link fight against COVID-19 to 'Hindutva' are "enemies" of the people.

He also said the unlock process in Delhi began too soon, leading to the present spike in COVID-19 cases there.

Blaming the Delhi government's "overconfidence" for the present crisis, the Sena's chief spokesperson apprehended another lockdown in the national capital.

"Markets, public places and places of worship will be closed down again. Why did this happen, Maharashtra BJP leaders should think. They are opposing every move of the MVA government for the sake of it," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member further said BJP leaders staged protests over their demand for granting permission for the 'Chhath Puja' celebration in Maharashtra.

"You may have won the Bihar polls, but there is no need to drag Mumbai's Bihari population into the controversy. Lakhs of people gather on Mumbai's seashore and in the pandemic, this is illegal," he said.

The BJP governments refused permission for Chhath Puja at public places in Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, but the party demands the same in Maharashtra, he said.

"The BJP wants to criticise every step of the state government even if it means people lose their lives," he alleged, and said if the BJP feels there should be another lockdown in Maharashtra, "it is the state's bad luck".

Raut also said those who could not give the 'Bharat Ratna' to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar are planning to rename Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

"This is laughable. Create your own legacy instead of renaming institutions in whose creation you have no role to play.

This country hasn't been built in last six years," Raut said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp