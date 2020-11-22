STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man killed on charge of raping neighbour's minor daughter in Gujarat

The girl's mother also lodged a case of rape against their neighbour before he died late Friday night.

Published: 22nd November 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHARUCH: A 19-year-old man has been beaten to death by his neighbour for allegedly raping the latter's daughter in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Nava Borbhata village in Ankleshwar here when the five-year-old girl's father severely thrashed the man with a stick, inflicting injuries on his body and private parts, they said.

The man fainted after being beaten up and was taken to the civil hospital in Bharuch where he died late Friday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Patel said.

On Friday, the girl, bleeding from private parts, came out crying from a toilet, and soon the 19-year-old man's mother saw her son also emerging from the same place.

She then took her son to the girl's father, he said.

"Enraged over the alleged crime, the girl's father beat up his neighbour with sticks and the man later died at a hospital. A case of murder was lodged against the father of the girl and he was arrested on Saturday," Desai said.

The girl's mother also lodged a case of rape against their neighbour before he died late Friday night, Desai said.

The police are conducting a probe into the case, he added.

