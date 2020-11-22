STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi attacks government over its handling of COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown

Gandhi has been targeting the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and the state police for the treatment meted out to the Hathras rape victim and her family.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Modi government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, and alleged that it pushed millions into poverty, jeopardised their health and compromised the future of students.

He also tagged a news report on the findings of the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

"Modi government's unplanned lockdown pushed millions into poverty, jeopardised the health of citizens and compromised the future of students due to digital divide," he alleged on Twitter.

"This is the bitter truth which the Government of India (GOI) tries to cover up by its blatant lies," he alleged.

In another tweet, he hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, citing a news report that said the family of the Hathras rape victim is not safe in the state.

"The constant exploitation of victims at the hands of the government in UP is unbearable. The entire country is demanding answers from the government in the Hathras rape and murder case and is with the victim's family. Another example of hooliganism by those in uniform," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

