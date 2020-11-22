STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Retrograde step: IMA on government allowing post-grad Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

It also demanded that the government should refrain from posting any doctor of modern medicine in the colleges of Indian medicine.

Published: 22nd November 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the move by the Central Council of Indian Medicine authorising post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda be trained to perform surgical procedures and described it as a "retrograde step of mixing the systems".

Demanding that the order be withdrawn, the IMA urged the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), a statutory body under the AYUSH Ministry, to develop their own surgical disciplines from their own ancient texts and not claim the surgical disciplines of modern medicine as their own.

The notification by the CCIM listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.

In a statement, the IMA said, "Such a deviant practice is unbecoming of a statutory body. The IMA will have no objections for the council to develop their own dedicated disciplines without mixing modern medicine surgical disciplines."

It also demanded that the government should refrain from posting any doctor of modern medicine in the colleges of Indian medicine.

"The IMA sees this development as a retrograde step of mixing the systems which will be resisted at all costs. All over India students and practitioners of modern medicine are agitated over this violation of mutual identity and respect."

"What is the sanctity of NEET if such lateral shortcuts are devised? IMA demands to withdraw the order and first delineate the Indian Medicine disciplines based on original Indian Medicine texts," the doctors' body said.

Meanwhile, AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the notification by the CCIM does not amount to any policy deviation or any new decision.

"This notification is more of the nature of a clarification. It streamlines the existing regulation relating to postgraduate education in Ayurveda with respect to the specified procedures."

"Further, the notification does not open up the entire field of surgery to Ayurveda practitioners and specifies a set of surgical procedures. It outlines that not all post-graduates of Ayurveda can perform these procedures. Only those specialized in Shalya and Shalakya are allowed to perform these surgical procedures," Kotecha said.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, CCIM, Vaidya Jayant Devpujari clarified that these surgical procedures are being performed in Ayurveda institutes for over 20 years and the notification legalises them.

"The purpose of bringing out the notification is also to set boundaries by specifying the list of procedures so that practitioners restrict themselves to the set of surgical procedures as mentioned in the regulation," Devpujari said.

According to the November 20 gazette notification the procedures listed include removal of metallic and non-metallic foreign bodies from non-vital organs, excision of simple cyst or benign tumours (lipoma, fibroma, schwanoma etc) of non-vital organs, amputation of gangrene, traumatic wound management, foreign body removal from stomach, squint surgery, cataract surgery and functional endoscopic sinus surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association IMA Ayurveda doctors surgery
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp