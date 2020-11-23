Bengal polls: Shah, Nadda to interact with booth-level workers to gauge BJP's strength

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Following the Uttar Pradesh election model, Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP's National president JP Nadda will interact with the party's booth-level workers in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections to gauge the party's ground-level strength.

Sources in the Bengal BJP said the two top leaders informed the state functionaries that they would like to interact with the party's booth-level workers directly to assess the party's internal issues and people's approach towards BJP.

The idea to reach grassroots level workers was adopted in Bengal after the party’s national leaders found Amit Shah’s interaction with booth workers ahead of last Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh proved effective.

"The news of former party president’s interaction with booth-level workers worked like a magic among the foot soldiers of the party in UP. The party’s national leadership is going to adopt the same strategy in Bengal to push the lower rung workers for going all out in the next year’s election. It will definitely encourage our booth workers," said a BJP leader in Kolkata.

In his recent visit to Bengal, Shah instructed the BJP functionaries to strengthen party’s organisational set up in booth level. "He directed us to convey the message that booth workers are the real asset of the party. Shah’s interaction with a few booth workers will be symbolic but all will encourage thousands of booth workers to work hard for the party to wrest the seat of power in Bengal," said the leader.

After Shah’s Bengal visit, the saffron camp’s Bengal unit decided to organise party programmes at the booth level once a week. The state has more than 77,000 polling booths. BJP sources said other than the booths located in minority-dominated areas, committees have been formed in other booths across the state.

"The process of listing booth workers’ mobile numbers and their detailed information is yet to be completed. Once the work is done and the party’s national headquarters want it, we will submit the list," said another BJP leader.

BJP leaders in Bengal want Shah to interact with the workers of those booths where the party organisational strength is not enough to overpower the ruling Trinamool Congress. "It will encourage our workers," said the leader.

TMC leaders, however, said the idea would not work as the BJP doesn’t have any organisational set up at booth level.