Congress leaders suffering from 'five-star culture', public disconnect: Azad

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 08:52 AM

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that’s likely to raise eyebrows in the Congress, veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday called for organisational overhaul saying a “five-star culture” had crept into the party and there was a huge disconnect between the people and party leaders.

He also said those seeking reforms had the party’s interest in their minds.

Azad’s remarks follow similar appeals for introspection and reforms in the party from several others leaders, following the poll drubbing the Congress received in Bihar.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Mahagathbandhan' of which the Congress was the second major partner ended up with 110 seats while the NDA retained power in a close contest, bagging 125 seats in the 243-member assembly in the recent polls.

There is an urgent need to overhaul the party structure by conducting elections from block to district and state level, Azad told a news agency in an interview.

There is an urgent need to overhaul the party structure by conducting elections from block to district and state level, Azad said, adding that Congress leaders at all levels should shed five-star culture at least during elections.

“There is a huge disconnect between the people and Congress leaders at the district, block and state levels. The party’s connect with the public should be a continuous process and not only during elections,” said the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress leaders should shed “five-star culture” which has crept into the party, Azad said.

Azad, who was the senior-most among the 23 letter writers demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress, said they are raising issues as "reformists and not rebels".

“At least during elections, they should avoid five-stars and stay in the field... Each leader must have knowledge of each assembly constituency. Merely going and staying in five-star hotels and returning after two to three days is nothing but a waste of money.”

Holding this as one of the main reasons for the party's defeat in Bihar, the former Union minister called for elections for all positions in Congress state, district and block units.

"We should have elected PCCs, DCCs and BCCs, and a programme for the party in this regard is a must," he said.

Azad said that he along with other leaders in the Congress were raising these issues in the interest of the party.

"We are reformists not rebels. We are not against the leadership. Rather, we are strengthening the hands of the leadership by proposing reforms," he said.

Azad did not blame the top leadership of the party for the poll debacle, but the disconnect between leaders and people.

He did not elaborate further on the Bihar loss.

Azad was among the 23 leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August demanding elections to key posts and comprehensive party restructuring.

There have been demands for restructuring from various quarters, including from former Union minister Kapil Sibal, in the wake of the party's electoral decline.

Azad was among four letter-writers whom Sonia Gandhi included in three internal committees she constituted to articulate the party's stand on economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security.

Azad refrained from blaming the leadership for the state of affairs in the party. He also sent out a message that calls for reforms should not be seen as rebellion.

(With PTI Inputs)

