COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 91-lakh mark with 44,059 fresh infections

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,39,865, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities including 121 from Delhi alone, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 23rd November 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indians, most of them, wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crowd a Sunday market in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the thirteenth consecutive day.

There are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The national recovery rate was recorded 93.68 per cent,  while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.25 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 8,49,596 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 511 new fatalities include 121 from Delhi, 50 from Maharashtra, 49 from West Bengal, 35 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Kerala and 25 from Haryana.

A total of 1,33,738 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,623 from Maharashtra followed by 11,654 from Karnataka, 11,605 from Tamil Nadu, 8,391 from Delhi, 8,025 from West Bengal, 7,559 from Uttar Pradesh,  6,938 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,614 from Punjab and 3,859 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Comments

