First session of newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly from Monday

PATNA: The first session of the newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin from Monday.

In order to combat COVID-19 spread, physical distancing would be maintained in the sitting arrangements of legislators and wearing masks has been made compulsory for those attending the session, which will continue till November 27.

On November 16, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term after the NDA won an absolute majority in recently concluded Assembly polls. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.

The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that his party will continue to raise the issues of corruption and make them public.

Speaking to media when asked if Bihar minister Mewalal Choudhary's resignation is a victory for him, Tejashwi said, "The mandate in the polls was for a change and everyone knew in which scam FIR was filed against Mewalal. Despite that, he won and was made Education Minister. I have been raising my voice before."

"We demanded his (Mewalal's) resignation and it happened. We will continue to raise issues of corruption and bring them in public," he said.

Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was on Thursday given additional charge of the education department, following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary over corruption allegations.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan appointed Ashok Chaudhary as the education minister on the recommendation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mewalal Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of Nitish Kumar's new term as Bihar chief minister.