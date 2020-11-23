ISL: Chennaiyin up against last year's saviour in their opening match

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: Last season, Chennaiyin FC got themselves out of a grave situation and into a position of strength, surprising many fans on the way to the final.

In their opening match this term at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday, they will be plotting the downfall of Jamshedpur FC, managed by Owen Coyle, the man who masterminded Chennaiyin's astonishing turnaround last season. They will also be up against last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis and defender Laldinliana Renthlei, two players who moved to Jamshedpur with Coyle.

The two-time champions have a new coach in Csaba Laszlo, several new faces but the goal remains the same. Go one better than last year and reclaim the trophy they last won in 2018.

Preparations have been far from ideal. But Laszlo, who joined as head coach in late August and who has over two decades of experience, stressed the importance of focussing on the present.

"I believe everyone will go into the match prepared. We also know the kind of team they (Jamshedpur FC) are. The vital thing is that our boys are prepared and confident. They are motivated. We have to go out and make the right decisions on the pitch. The past connections between the clubs won't affect the match," the Romania-born Hungarian said during a virtual pre-match press interaction, when quizzed about familiar faces in the Jamshedpur camp.

New captain Rafael Crivellaro, one of the two foreigners retained, will be determined to live by Laszlo's mantra and lead from the front. With seven goals and eight assists last term, the Brazilian was also one of the reasons behind Chennaiyin's stunning run to the final.

It goes without saying that Valskis' departure to Jamshedpur has left a huge void for Chennaiyin. That's where new signing Jakub Sylvestr comes into the picture. It will be interesting to see how the 31-year-old links up with Crivellaro & Co.

"Every season is different. It is difficult to repeat feats like last season. What we need is stability, and for the players coming in to be balanced. We have to do well in all areas of the pitch. And games will come thick and fast, with everyone having to play a key role," Crivellaro said.

Speaking about key roles, the talented bunch of Indian players in the club will be eager to follow the captain's lead.

Young guns like Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jerry Lalrinzuala, to name a few, have the ability to shine. Chhangte had scored against Tuesday's opponents the last time these two teams met in the match that Chennaiyin won 4-1. Before that, the teams had drawn 1-1.

Chennaiyin might have history on their side, but Jamshedpur possess material to script a different outcome this time. The signing of Valskis has bolstered their attack and moreover, Coyle will have a fair knowledge of his old wards. But the Scot doesn't count that as an advantage.

"Obviously, we know their strengths," he said. "But I've always felt that when you come up against your old team, players who have played for you before, they want to show you they're still the top players that you believed they were. So we'll be very respectful of them."