Leaders should maintain party discipline: AICC Tamil nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao

By PTI

COIMBATORE: AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said leaders however senior they are should maintain party discipline and express their opinion within the party forum.

His comments come a day after Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad sought an overhaul in the organisational structure, claiming there is a huge disconnect between people and Congress leaders and 'five-star culture' has crept into the party.

Azad, who was the senior-most among the 23 letter writers demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress, said they are raising issues as "reformists and not rebels". "Some of the senior leaders, whatever opinion they want to give, should express within the party forum, they are senior leaders and we respect them," Gundu Rao told reporters to a question on criticism by some leaders after the rout in Bihar elections.

He said everybody has to maintain party discipline however big they are, however senior they are and should discuss whatever issue within the party forum "Today, yes there is a challenge, no doubt, but I think everybody has to maintain party discipline...certain discussions should be within party forum and certain outside, he said.

"Some time we need to restrain ourselves, that is my advice to the senior leaders. There is a party forum, committee, sit and discuss, it is better way out than talking to the media," he pointed out. He claimed that the trend and atmosphere in Tamil Nadu was in favour of the DMK-Congress alliance, which will win a majority of seats in next year's State Assembly polls.

He slammed remarks on dynasty politics by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the BJP leader should have looked within his party before making such statements. "How many Scindias are their in BJP. Politics is open for all. When a doctor's sons can become a doctor, actor's sons become actors, politics also is no exemption," he said.

On the detention of TNCC president, KS Alagiri and other workers near here during a rally on Sunday, Rao said the rally was taken out for the people and against the "anti- farmers" laws. "Congress does not use God for selfish purposes," he said, indirectly referring the 'Vel yatra' by the BJP.

To a question on the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Perarivalan, Rao said party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, had spoken about it and Congress will accept the Court ruling and decision taken by the State Governor.