STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leaders should maintain party discipline: AICC Tamil nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao

Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad sought an overhaul in the organisational structure, claiming there is a huge disconnect between the people and Congress leaders.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said leaders however senior they are should maintain party discipline and express their opinion within the party forum.

His comments come a day after Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad sought an overhaul in the organisational structure, claiming there is a huge disconnect between people and Congress leaders and 'five-star culture' has crept into the party.

Azad, who was the senior-most among the 23 letter writers demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress, said they are raising issues as "reformists and not rebels". "Some of the senior leaders, whatever opinion they want to give, should express within the party forum, they are senior leaders and we respect them," Gundu Rao told reporters to a question on criticism by some leaders after the rout in Bihar elections.

He said everybody has to maintain party discipline however big they are, however senior they are and should discuss whatever issue within the party forum "Today, yes there is a challenge, no doubt, but I think everybody has to maintain party discipline...certain discussions should be within party forum and certain outside, he said.

"Some time we need to restrain ourselves, that is my advice to the senior leaders. There is a party forum, committee, sit and discuss, it is better way out than talking to the media," he pointed out. He claimed that the trend and atmosphere in Tamil Nadu was in favour of the DMK-Congress alliance, which will win a majority of seats in next year's State Assembly polls.

He slammed remarks on dynasty politics by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the BJP leader should have looked within his party before making such statements. "How many Scindias are their in BJP. Politics is open for all. When a doctor's sons can become a doctor, actor's sons become actors, politics also is no exemption," he said.

On the detention of TNCC president, KS Alagiri and other workers near here during a rally on Sunday, Rao said the rally was taken out for the people and against the "anti- farmers" laws. "Congress does not use God for selfish purposes," he said, indirectly referring the 'Vel yatra' by the BJP.

To a question on the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Perarivalan, Rao said party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, had spoken about it and Congress will accept the Court ruling and decision taken by the State Governor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Gundu Rao Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress infighting
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp