Maharashtra: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By PTI

PUNE: A woman in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has lodged a case against her 32-year-old husband for allegedly giving her triple talaq over phone, a police official said on Monday.

The woman, aged 31, had earlier gone to Dubai for a job and recently to Ahmednagar.

Her husband, who lives in Mumbai, called her on November 20 and told her that he does not want to have any relation with her and also does not want to stay with her, the official said.

"He allegedly gave her 'talaq' over phone," the official said.

The woman lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered on Saturday against the man at Bhingar Camp police station in Ahmednagar under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

The woman had done some beauty parlour-related courses and used to work in Mumbai.

She later moved to Dubai, but recently returned to Ahmednagar, where she owns a flat, the police said.

The couple has a three-year-old daughter.

The Supreme Court had earlier banned the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, terming it as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

