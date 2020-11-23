Maharashtra records 4,153 COVID-19 cases, tally at 17,84,361 with 3,729 recovery

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,84,361 with the addition of 4,153 new cases on Monday, while more than 3,700 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With 30 new deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 46,653, the department said in a statement.

A total of 3,729 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,54,793, the department said.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 800, while Nagpur Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas saw a rise of 256 infections.

In the limits of municipal corporations of Nashik and Pune, 242 and 214 cases, respectively, were reported.

Of the total deaths, 14 were from Mumbai city. Satara district recorded three deaths during the day, the statement said.

Out of the total 4,153 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 1,551.

The MMR, which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, has till now reported 6,19,025 cases and 18,519 deaths.

The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 2,76,514 cases and 10,689 deaths till now.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.74 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.61 percent, the department said.

Currently, 5,17,711 people are in-home quarantine and 6,524 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

There are 81,902 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 1,02,81,543 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,84,361; new cases 4,153; deaths: 46,653; discharged 16,54,793; active cases: 81,902; people tested so far: 1,02,81,543.