STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One crore people got jobs under TMC government, claims MP Nusrat Jahan

The Basirhat MP said that one lakh young jobless people are provided a monthly dole of Rs 1,500 in the state.

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: One crore people have got jobs and unemployment has been reduced by 40 percent under the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal since 2011, ruling Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan claimed on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the MP said, more than 28,000 people have got loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to buy vehicles under 'Gathidhara', a self-employment programme of the state government.

Besides this, two lakh young men and women were provided assistance to get loans for buying motorbikes, she said.

Mentioning that she would not discuss politics but focus on development, the actor-turned-politician said, "six lakh people in the state are receiving vocational training under the 'Utkarsha Bangla' scheme of the government."

The 'Utkarsha Bangla' project aims at creating a pool of skilled candidates who are industry ready.

To a question, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised jobs to two crore people in the country every year after coming to power in 2014.

"Going by that, 12 crore people should have got jobs by now, but let them produce a list of even 12 lakh people who have got the promised jobs," the MP said.

She claimed that information technology ventures in the state have increased from 600 to 2,600 under the present dispensation and thousands of jobs have been created with leading IT companies operating from here.

The Basirhat MP said that one lakh young jobless people are provided a monthly dole of Rs 1,500 in the state.

Noting that there has been all-round development in the education sector under the TMC government, the MP said, "the number of universities in the state has risen from 12 to 42, 50 new colleges have been set up and polytechnic institutes have increased from 40 to 76".

She said that in order to take West Bengal to the pole position in sporting activities, the state government has set up training academies for football, archery, and tennis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nusrat Jahan TMC Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp