PM Modi must tell nation which COVID vaccine will India select: Rahul Gandhi

As the race for the COVID vaccine hots up with many players claiming successful trials, Gandhi posed several questions to the prime minister on the country's vaccine distribution strategy.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday which COVID-19 vaccine will the country select and by when will all Indians be vaccinated. As the race for the COVID vaccine hots up with many players claiming successful trials, Gandhi posed several questions to the prime minister on the country's vaccine distribution strategy.

"The PM must tell the nation: Of all the Covid vaccine candidates, which will GOI choose and why? Who will get the vaccine first and what will be the distribution strategy?" he asked on Twitter.

The former Congress chief also asked, "Will PMCares fund be used to ensure free vaccination? By when will all Indians be vaccinated?" Gandhi has been critical of the PMCares fund, created especially for COVID-19, and has demanded transparency and accountability in its spending.

A number of pharma players have conducted human trials of their COVID vaccine candidates and many have claimed over-90 per cent success. Modi has held discussions within the government in the recent past on the COVID vaccine distribution strategy.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    There is an Expert Team which is going through all the details.ICMR/DGCI are the competent authorities to comment on it.What a question
    6 hours ago reply

  • Soman
    Why ? So you can attack him . Again like Trump on twitter. Please grow up Rahul..
    14 hours ago reply

  • Shesh
    Whether this guy has any mental problem. Country has to accept all the vaccines. Even then it may not cater the need of 130 crore population
    19 hours ago reply
