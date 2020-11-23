STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 management has been acknowledged globally: CM Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister said that from 72 tests per day on March 23, the state's testing capacity has grown and 1.75 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday.

Published: 23rd November 2020 02:40 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lauded the contribution of everyone involved in the task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the state and said their efforts have also been acknowledged at the global level.

Because of the contribution of those involved in dealing with the pandemic, international organisations like the WHO have praised the coronavirus management of Uttar Pradesh, he said, after digitally inaugurating BSL laboratories in government and private medical colleges and other facilities here.

When the first COVID-19 case was detected in the state, there were no testing facilities nor beds. The medical colleges, district hospitals as well as private hospitals and central institutes have together worked as a team.

The chief minister said that from 72 tests per day on March 23, the state's testing capacity has grown and 1.75 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. Now, there is no problem as far as testing is concerned, he said, adding that a total of 1.80 crore COVID-19 tests have so far been conducted in Uttar Pradesh and the capacity will further improve from Monday.

Stressing that the BSL laboratories will not only help in dealing with the coronavirus, but also other similar diseases, Adityanath said it would reduce the state's dependence on the Pune institute. He said it is a matter of happiness that not just government medical colleges but private medical colleges are also contributing in a big way and trained manpower is available in the private sector.

The state's efforts have also shown good results in checking encephalitis, the chief minister said, adding that no attention was paid to it in the last 70 years.

With effective planning, a medical college in the state that used to witness up to 1,200 encephalitis deaths annually has recorded 21 fatalities due to the disease this year, he pointed out and said an audit will be conducted in order to see how the number can be brought down further.

The chief minister said that it is the duty of the administration and others connected with it to contribute in providing better health facilities to every citizen.

