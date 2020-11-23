Web series faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Kissing scenes in a web series inspired by Vikram Seth’s novel ‘A Suitable Boy’, which have been filmed at a famous temple, have triggered controversy in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Following a memorandum-cum-complaint into the matter by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Gaurav Tiwari in Rewa district, Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police on Sunday to probe the matter.

“Officials have also been asked to find out how action can be initiated against the officials of the OTT platform, which has telecast the series which shows a Muslim man indulging in obscene acts amid chants of bhajans in temple premises. Such scenes are bound to hurt religious sentiments,” he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Tiwari had submitted his memorandum-cum-complaint to the Rewa SP. In the memorandum-cum-complaint, he alleged that the web series showed a Hindu girl in love with a Muslim man. “In the second episode, in at least three scenes, the two actors are seen enacting kissing scenes, which are filmed within the premises of the famous Shiva temple, built by queen Devi Ahilayabai Holkar at Maheshwar area in Khargone district.

Such scenes are filmed deliberately. Such scenes are bound to inspire ‘love jihad’,” Tiwari told this newspaper. “I’ve demanded that the scenes be removed and two NETFLIX officials be booked by the police.” It’s not the first time that a web series has landed in trouble in the BJP-ruled state. In June, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was booked over a complaint against alleged obscene content in her web series.