STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3,000 weddings slated to take place in Jaipur in November; officials fear COVID-19 surge

Taking into account the sudden spike in the cases in the last few days, the state government has imposed night curfew in eight district headquarters, including Jaipur, from 8 pm to 6 am.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Notwithstanding the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, more than 3,000 weddings are scheduled to take place in the capital city Jaipur over the next few days, posing a grave threat to people's lives amid the pandemic outbreak.

Officials fear that the infection may spread rapidly in the city due to such events.

"We have received applications for permission to more than 3,000 weddings in the month of November. The permission is being given offline and online," Additional District Collector-Jaipur, Shankar Lal Saini told PTI.

A majority of the weddings this month will take place on November 25, on the occasion of "Dev Uthani Ekadashi', and up to 100 people are allowed to attend a marriage function. Saini said the situation is alarming because the infection is spreading at a fast pace."

"It is certainly a challenging situation in view of the increase in COVID positive cases. The district administration and police officials are constantly making people aware about the need to follow guidelines like maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks," he said.

Taking into account the sudden spike in the cases in the last few days, the state government has imposed night curfew in eight district headquarters, including Jaipur, from 8 pm to 6 am.

However, those attending marriage functions are exempted from it.

The official said the state government has also increased the penalty amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 if more than 100 people gather in marriages and other events.

"The district administration and police officials will be in the field to check any violation, and action as per the guidelines and government orders will be taken," he said.

Ravi Jindal, president of tent dealers association, said the number of wedding events may go up to 4,000 in Jaipur alone in the coming days.

"The coronavirus pandemic has badly hit the business of the wedding industry, which directly and indirectly gives employment to over 10 lakh people in the state like tent dealers, florists, caterers, event planners, among others, and all of them are facing crisis," he said.

Jindal said due to the restriction on the number of people attending a wedding event, two to three marriage events are taking place at the same venue.

Astrologer Ayush Bhardwaj said Dev Uthani Ekadashi is considered the most auspicious occasion for marriage, therefore, the maximum number of weddings will take place on this day.

Other auspicious days for marriage in the month of November are November 27 and November 30, he said.

Rajasthan recorded 19 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,200, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 3,314 fresh COVID-19 cases which mounted the infection tally to 2,50,482, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Jaipur weddings
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp