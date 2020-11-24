STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal school authorities in the dark over resumption of on-campus classes

State-run and state-aided schools also said, they were yet to receive any advisory from the government.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the West Bengal government yet to take a call on when schools can resume offline classes, city schools have no inkling whether on-campus process could begin this year or they have to continue with online arrangements till the pandemic situation improves.

Principal of B D Memorial Bijoya Choudhury told PTI on Tuesday, the school authorities will initiate the process to start classes with COVID-19 protocols once they receive the advisory from the state education department.

"As of now, we are continuing online mode of teaching and learning in all sections," she said.

Asked if the school plans to charge COVID-19 fee from students, she said there is no such proposal.

Principal of Loyola High School Father Rodney Borneo said, "We don't know when the school can be opened for students. The situation is fluid. We will entirely depend on the government recommendations in this regard."

With the Calcutta High Court order to 145 private schools here to offer a minimum 20 per cent reduction in fees across the board and not permitting non-essential charges for use of facilities not availed of, there is no proposal to factor-in the cost of enforcing COVID-19 safety measures as and when classes start in the school premises, he said.

"We have no idea when in-person classes will begin in schools. All arrangements will be in place as the safety of students remains our priority," he said.

Secretary, La Martiniere Schools, Kolkata, Supriyo Dhar said, "There are no updates about the resumption of offline classes as it entirely depends on the assessment of the situation by the government.

We will do the needful as and when required.

" He said, there was no immediate plan to introduce any COVID-19 fee, but when classes resume in school premises, the authorities will certainly have to spend a lot to implement every single safety step.

"That will be a big expense but we will have to find ways to fund it," he said.

Principal of Rammohan Mission School Sujoy Biswas said, the state is yet to issue guidelines about the ways to sanitise classes and make students follow all norms, but the school authorities on their part have adopted certain measures like procuring no-contact temperature guns, order hand sanitisers to be kept at several points of the building, and masks for those who may have damaged the same.

State-run and state-aided schools also said, they were yet to receive any advisory from the government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee have not announced any schedule for resuming classes in schools which had been suspended since mid-March.

Chatterjee had said, no decision would be taken which would endanger the safety of students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal schools Partha Chatterjee COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp