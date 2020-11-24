STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP dig at Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat over retirement comment

Bhagat said tickets for the assembly election would be distributed on the basis of individual performances by the legislators.

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The BJP on Monday took a dig at former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat for stating on social media that he might consider retiring from politics in 2024 when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister.

“It seems Rawat actually has no intention to retire because Rahul Gandhi is never becoming the prime minister,” said Bansidhar Bhagat, BJP Uttarakhand president, at a press conference.

“We all respect Har Da (Harish Rawat) as our elder brother, but I think his wish to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of this country is never going to happen.”

Bhagat added that the people of India have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the Bihar election was an example of that trust.Earlier on Monday, Rawat took to social media saying:  “I will retire, I definitely will but in 2024 after victory of democratic, supporters of Constitution. This (Retirement) will be possible after Rahul Gandhi ji becomes Prime Minister in 2024. Till then my well wishers shall wait and watch.”

