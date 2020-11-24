STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI questions IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar in connection with IMA scam

They are charged with covering up the scam and shielding the ponzi scheme operators.

Published: 24th November 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for rpresentational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned a senior IPS officer for allegedly covering up the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme, CBI sources said on Tuesday.

"Three days ago we questioned Hemant Nimbalkar," the sources told PTI,but did not elaborate.

Nimbalkar and another IPS officer Ajay Hilori were booked by the investigation agency in February after the state government gave its nod to prosecute them.

They are charged with covering up the scam and shielding the ponzi scheme operators.

Recently Nimbalkar was summoned again after the CBI took custody of ponzi scheme operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan on November 21, they added.

A day after questioning Nimbalkar and Khan, former Congress Minister R Roshan Baig was grilled and arrested, the sources said.

The premier investigation agency arrested Baig on Sunday after day-long interrogation in the Rs 4,000 crore multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, in which over a lakh investors have been duped.

The scam came to light in June last year when the ponzi scheme operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan fled the country accusing Baig and some government officers of cheating him.

He had alleged that Baig had taken Rs 400 crore from him, a charge rejected by the latter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation IMA ponzi scheme Hemant Nimbalkar
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp