CBI questions IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar in connection with IMA scam

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned a senior IPS officer for allegedly covering up the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme, CBI sources said on Tuesday.

"Three days ago we questioned Hemant Nimbalkar," the sources told PTI,but did not elaborate.

Nimbalkar and another IPS officer Ajay Hilori were booked by the investigation agency in February after the state government gave its nod to prosecute them.

They are charged with covering up the scam and shielding the ponzi scheme operators.

Recently Nimbalkar was summoned again after the CBI took custody of ponzi scheme operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan on November 21, they added.

A day after questioning Nimbalkar and Khan, former Congress Minister R Roshan Baig was grilled and arrested, the sources said.

The premier investigation agency arrested Baig on Sunday after day-long interrogation in the Rs 4,000 crore multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, in which over a lakh investors have been duped.

The scam came to light in June last year when the ponzi scheme operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan fled the country accusing Baig and some government officers of cheating him.

He had alleged that Baig had taken Rs 400 crore from him, a charge rejected by the latter.