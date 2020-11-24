STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 91.77 lakh with 37,975 new infections; death toll nears 1.35 lakh mark

There are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday.

Migrant workers from other states wait for work in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveries crossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,77,840 and the death toll climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, including 121 from the national capital alone, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day.

There are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to  93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.36 crore samples have been tested up to November 23 with 10,99,545 samples being tested on Monday.

The 480 new fatalities include 121 from Delhi, 47 from West Bengal, 30 from Maharashtra, 28 from Haryana, 24 from Karnataka, 23 each from Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and  22 from Kerala.

A total of 1,34,218 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,653 from Maharashtra followed by 11,678 from Karnataka, 11,622 from Tamil Nadu, 8,512 from Delhi, 8,072 from West Bengal, 7,582 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,948 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,631 from Punjab and 3,876 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

