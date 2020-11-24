STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Mizoram to ban bursting of firecrackers on Christmas, New Year

The decision in this regard was taken during a high- level meeting chaired by Home Minister Lachamliana on Monday.

Published: 24th November 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has decided to ban the bursting of firecrackers on Christmas and New Year to curb air pollution which could aggravate respiratory problems of COVID-19 patients and others, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision in this regard was taken during a high- level meeting chaired by Home Minister Lachamliana on Monday, he said.

Apart from firecrackers, the use of sky lanterns and other pyrotechnics including toy guns has also been banned, the official said.

Prohibitory orders in this regard will be issued by deputy commissioners, he said.

During the meeting, it was also decided to set up special police checkpoints and conduct mobile patrolling during the festive season, the official said.

Apart from the police, COVID-19 local task force volunteers will be roped in for the purpose, he said.

Bursting of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials is a widespread practice during the festive season in the Christian-majority state.

The state government had earlier banned firecrackers to enable people to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner but this year the administration is more concerned about pollution in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

State Health and Family Welfare Board Vice Chairman Dr Z R Thiamsanga said this year's Christmas and New Year celebrations are likely to be subdued due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government is unlikely to allow congregational singing called 'Zaikhawm' or community feasts, integral parts of the festivities along with church service, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease, he said.

Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana will convene a meeting during the day to deliberate on coronavirus-related issues in view of the festive season, he added.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,710 on Tuesday as 50 more people, including nine Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Lawngtlai district reported the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Aizawl and Serchhip (nine each) and Champhai (eight), he said.

Nine infections were detected during RT-PCR tests, 11 during TrueNat and 30 during rapid antigen tests, the official said.

Nine BSF jawans, six children and three elderly persons are among the new patients, he said.

Thirteen new patients have travel history, while 37 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The state now has 502 active coronavirus cases, while 3,203 people have recovered from the disease and five patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

Mizoram has tested 1,42,133 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Christmas New Year firecrackers
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp