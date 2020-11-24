Letter of Understanding signed between Rajasthan, UN World Food Programme

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Letter of Understanding (LoU) has been signed between the Rajasthan government and United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) for proposed participation to achieve food and nutritional security goals.

The state government's Civil Supplies Department had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UN on October 29 this year to achieve sustainable goal development.

On the basis of the signed MoU, WFP authorities have signed the LoU with various government departments to develop partnership with them, an official statement said.

The LoU has been signed with Women and Child Development, School Education, Rural Development and Tribal Regional Development departments so that the target of food and nutritional security can be achieved by taking the necessary support from these departments, according to the statement.