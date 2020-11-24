STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCW notice to Mumbai police, Uddhav government on 21 missing girls

The Commission said it has sought a detailed action taken report from the authorities. It has also asked the authorities to see if there was human trafficking element involved.

Published: 24th November 2020 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Image of Mumbai police used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women on Monday took suo motu cognisance of reports that 21 young girls including 8 minors are allegedly missing from Mumbai’s Govandi area.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Maharashtra chief secretary and DGP seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

"Our chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra seeking immediate intervention in the matter," the statement said.

In response to reports that 21 girls have been missing in the locality over the last few days, Mumbai police has, however, clarified that there are a total of 23 cases of missing women in Govandi police station this year which includes 15 majors and eight minors.

All eight minors have been found. Out of the 15 majors, while 11 have been found, four are still missing and investigation is going on in these cases, it said. 

It has also asked the authorities to see if there is any element of human trafficking involved in these cases.

(With PTI Inputs)

