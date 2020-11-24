STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panipat SP, two others booked for abetting suicide of former municipal councilor

Police sources said the case was registered against the 2011-batch IPS officer, a sub inspector and another policeman besides several persons at the Model Town police station of Panipat.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has registered a case against Panipat SP Manisha Choudhary and two other police personnel for allegedly abetting the suicide of a former municipal councilor Harish Sharma.

Her name was recently cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to be posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic and Security) of Chandigarh Police.

Police sources said the case was registered against the 2011-batch IPS officer, a sub inspector and another policeman besides several persons at the Model Town police station of Panipat.

Sharma had allegedly jumped into a canal on Thursday morning allegedly following harassment by the police.

The family claimed that Sharma was mentally upset for the past few days after the police registered a case against him and his councilor daughter for allegedly selling crackers openly and misbehaving with the police on Diwali night.

Local residents and relatives of Sharma on Monday blocked NH-44 and put the body of the deceased on the road, refusing to cremate him until a case was lodged against the SP and the two other policemen.

His body was taken out of the Delhi canal in Sonepat on Sunday by a team of the National Disaster Response Force.

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said the case was registered on charges of abetment of suicide on a complaint given by former councilor Sharma’s daughter.

She has alleged in the complaint that her father was harassed by the SP and the two other policemen.

A three-member committee headed by Additional DGP Sandeep Khirwar has been formed to probe the incident.

