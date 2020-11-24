PM Narendra Modi to address All India Presiding Officers Conference on Thursday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference on Thursday via video conferencing.

The two-day conference at Kevadia in Gujarat begins Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the conference which will also be attended by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, the state's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani among others, an official statement said.

Speaker Om Birla is also the chairperson of the conference.

The All India Presiding Officers Conference began in 1921, and the Gujarat event marks its centenary year.

The theme for this year's conference is "Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy."