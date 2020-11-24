STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twelve doctors on COVID-19 duty thrown out of rest house over rent in Maharashtra

The doctors were deployed by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and their monthly rent was to be paid by it, they said.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors put on protective gear as they prepare to conduct a COVID-19 test

Doctors put on protective gear as they prepare to conduct a COVID-19 test (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THANE: Twelve doctors on COVID-19 duty in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district were turned out in the middle of the night by the management of the rest house they were staying in as the local civic corporation failed to pay six months rent, officials said on Tuesday.

When contacted, UMC public relations officer Yuvraj Badane, however, said the civic body had recently paid three months rent to the charitable trust that runs the rest house and the remaining payments were to be made soon.

It is unfortunate that the charitable trust chose to take this course of action at a time when these doctors are providing essential service to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Ulhasnagar, Badane added.

UMC Mayor Leena Ashan said the trust should have engaged with the civic body to recover its money rather that put the 12 doctors through this kind of inconvenience.

