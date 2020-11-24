STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh sees 33 more deaths due to COVID-19, caseload now 5.31 lakh

Lucknow reported 282 fresh COVID-19 cases, Ghaziabad 245, Meerut 169 and Gautam Buddh Nagar 152.

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The death toll from COVID-19 mounted to 7,615 in Uttar Pradesh with 33 more fatalities, while the infection count climbed to 5,31,050 on Tuesday after the detection of 2,274 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to an official statement.

Of the new deaths linked to the pandemic, state capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut recorded five each, followed by three fatalities each in Gautam Buddh Nagar; two each in Etawah, Farrukhabad and Baghpat.

Lucknow reported 282 fresh COVID-19 cases, Ghaziabad 245, Meerut 169 and Gautam Buddh Nagar 152.

Varanasi reported 106 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, the state government said in a statement.

In the past 24 hours, 2,032 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery count to 4,99,507 in the state.

The state has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 94.06 percent, said Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 23,928.

Over 1.60 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, while more than 1.82 crore samples have so far been tested in the state.

