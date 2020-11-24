Women security worst in Bengal: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

By PTI

KOLKATA: Asserting that law and order situation has reached its nadir in West Bengal under the TMC even though the chief minister herself is a woman, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday claimed that security for women is the worst in the state.

Vijayvargiya, who is the saffron party's Bengal minder, claimed that one set of laws is applicable in the whole country "barring here, where only TMC's rules prevail".

"Bengal has a woman chief minister but women in the state are not safe. Women safety and security in Bengal are the worst in comparison to other states. The law and order situation has completely broken down in the state," he contended.

Claiming that the perpetrators of crime against women will be sent to jail after the 2021 assembly polls, Vijayvargiya said the rule of law will be established in Bengal once BJP comes to power after it.

"The perpetrators of such acts enjoy the patronage of the TMC government. They will be shown their place. All lawbreakers and their accomplices will be sent behind bars after the Assembly elections," he said addressing a rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Exuding confidence that the saffron party will be voted to power in the state, he said "Everyone in West Bengal is aware of how TMC has worked to erode the very basis of democracy in the state."

The TMC government stopped following the Constitution a long time back, he said.

On the one hand Mamata Banerjee's party cadres are attacking and even murdering opposition supporters.

On the other the state police is working as a TMC frontal organisation and is being used to intimidate, threaten and torture political opponents, he claimed.