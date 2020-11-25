STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight-year-old UP girl hangs self after mother refuses to take her to wedding function

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An eight-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday after her mother refused to take her along to a wedding ceremony, police said.

The incident took place in Nirdhana village under Charthawal police station, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh, by the time police reached the spot for investigation, the family members of the girl had already buried the body.

The family members said the girl had been pressurising her mother to take her to Pawti village for the wedding ceremony of a relative but she instead took her son to the function, according to police.

Upset over the issue, the girl allegedly took the extreme step, the SHO said.

According to villagers, the girl had locked the door from inside and hanged herself.

The family members and some locals broke open the door and found her hanging, police said, adding the matter is being probed.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

