Fan of Bihar CM chops off fingers as offerings to God to see Nitish come back as CM

Published: 25th November 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might have millions of his fans and supporters across the country but none of them can beat the dedication of a 45-year-old Anil Sharma alias Ali Baba has for him (Nitish Kumar).

Anil Sharma doesn’t belong to Nitish Kumar’s caste - Kurmi, but for some reason he is bizarrely dedicated in seeing Nitish Kumar as the CM of the state, term after term.

He belongs to the upper caste -- Bhumihar -- of Vaina village under the Ghoshi PS in Bihar’s Jehanabad district.

He is a farmer who sold even some of his household property to fund his campaign for Nitish. 

On November 16, the day Nitish took the oath of the Chief Minister again, Sharma chopped off his finger from his left hand to provide as an offering to a village deity- Gauriya baba. 

“This is the way, I express my happiness in the joy of Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister”, Sharma, wearing a ganji and lungi, sitting at an incomplete house told the media proudly.

Sharma had chopped off his first finger in 2005 after being extremely elated at Nitish Kumar becoming the the Chief Minister for the first time.

Then again, he offered his second finger to the deity Gauriya Baba in 2010, his third in 2015 when Nitish formed the government with GA and the fourth in 2020. 

He passionately added that he would continue to offer his fingers as long as he remains the CM.

He told the media that had Nitish Kumar's government not been formed this time; he would have even cut off his neck.

He said that he had stopped eating when the prediction of exit polls were out for four days in shock that Nitish Kumar would not be able to form the government.

Now, he is not taking medicines to heal the wound on his chopped finger except for some herbal remedies. 

"I will not take medicine to clean the wound emerged after chopping off the finger unless and until I meet the CM," he claimed.

When some media asked more details, he said angrily, "‘hum koi publicity ke liye na kia hai. Nitish Kumar ka taraki ke lia kia hai' (I have done it not for a publicity but for the progress of Nitish Kumar)" and turned silent.

