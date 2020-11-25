STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports 6,159 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at 17,95,959

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image used for representational purposes (Madhav K | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 6,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,95,959, the state health department said.

With 65 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 46,748, it said.

A total of 4,844 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,63,723, a health department official said.

The state is now left with 84,464 active cases. Mumbai reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 2,78,598.

With 17 fatalities, the total toll in the city rose to 10,725. The state has so far conducted 1,04,56,962 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 2,194 new cases, raising the total count to 6,23,011.

A total of 18,560 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,49,356 and deaths at 10,545, he said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,41,337 and death toll at 4,475, he added.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,772 cases and 3,902 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 66,837 and death count at 1,680.

Latur division has reported 74,135 cases until now and 2,248 fatalities. Akola division has 57,355 cases while 1,336 people have succumbed to the disease till date. Nagpur division has 1,69,129 infections and 3,841 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: Positive cases 17,95,959, new cases 6,159, death toll 46,748, discharged, 16,63,723, active cases 84,464, and people tested so far 1,04,56,962.

