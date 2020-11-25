Mission 2024: Nadda banks on Sangh to gain BJP foothold in South

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief J P Nadda’s 120-day nationwide tour itinerary, starting from December 5, to strengthen the party’s organisational structure ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, include coordination with its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and heavily banking on its cadre.

During the visit to each state, Nadda will have a 60-minute meeting with the top RSS functionaries. The BJP chief will be embarking on ‘Pravas’ to A, B and C category of states, besides those who are headed for Assembly elections next year.

The strategy paper, which has been circulated to senior party leaders, focuses on the ideological expansion and clarity as one of the aims of the tour. The saffron party is seemingly aiming greater acceptance of its ideology among the supporters and sympathisers.

Party insiders said the RSS would ask the BJP and the government to take up the ideological agenda more assertively in the next few years before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“One of the aims of the 120-day travel plan of the BJP chief is to ensure ideological clarity in the organisation, which should be the basis for the expansion of the organisation. This will be done in the further alignment of regular discussions with the RSS,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Nadda will meet the senior RSS functionaries during each state over breakfast.

With the BJP clearly spelling out priority to gain a foothold in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, besides Andhra Pradesh, the large networks of the RSS in the three states are being seen as the stepping stones for the saffron outfit, which, so far, has struggled to make space in the regions dominated by the regional outfits.

The BJP, incidentally, had deferred with the views of the RSS functionaries in the candidate selections in the recently concluded Bihar elections.

Nadda, incidentally, has stated in the circular that he wants to have discourse with senior party leaders during his tour in each state, for which slots will be kept free.

The RSS’s core agenda of Ram Temple and Article 370 has seen progress in the recent time, while its views on education and economy are being clearly taken up by the government.