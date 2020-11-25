Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maharashtra minister

By PTI

THANE: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesn't believe in the "politics of revenge", state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse defended his colleague and Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case.

"Uddhavji (Thackeray) never indulges in the politics of revenge," Bhuse said.

Taking a dig at the opposition BJP, the minister said actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was a hot topic ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, but not anymore.