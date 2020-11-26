STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

21.30 percent of Bengal's geographical area under green cover: Forest minister

Banerjee, who was addressing a press meet, said the state will achieve its target of planting five crore mangrove saplings in Cyclone Amphan-hit Sunderbans in a month's time.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

forests

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Iterating that the West Bengal government was committed to creating a sustainable environment, forest minister Rajib Banerjee said on Thursday that 21.30 percent of the state's overall geographical area has been brought under green cover in the last nine years.

Banerjee, who was addressing a press meet, said the state will achieve its target of planting five crore mangrove saplings in Cyclone Amphan-hit Sunderbans in a month's time.

Bengal has increased its forest cover to 21.30 percent from 17.27 percent in 2011, the minister said.

"Under 'Ekti sishu ekti gaach' (one child one tree) project, introduced in 2017, altogether 37,36,979 saplings have already been distributed among families of newborns in last three years," he said.

Referring to the achievements of the state forest department to create a conducive wildlife habitat, he said from 26 rhinoceros in past, the number in the state has shot up to 287, according to the 2019 census, "as we are now only second to Assam" when it comes to rhino population.

Similarly, in the latest nationwide census of tigers, the number of big cats in Sunderbans has risen to 96 "and we will reach the 100 mark very soon", he said.

The minister said the state is the first in successful breeding of vultures, and six have been released recently and they are doing well.

Eight more vultures will be released next year. The minister further said that the next of kin of 434 people, killed in wild animal attacks in last couple of years, have got job as home guards.

The department, in a bid to prevent man-elephant conflicts, has launched rapid response Airavat vehicles which can rush to a spot at the earliest, he said.

The number of casualties in such incidents have gone down in the past few years.

"We are trying to minimise conflicts and bring down the casualty figure further," he said.

The state forest department also granted Rs 345 crore over the last decade for developing slums in the contiguous areas of forests in different parts of the state.

"We are building and developing communities in the contiguous areas of forests. This will help one lakh people living in the forest areas," he said.

Banerjee, while listing the state's achievements, said the state has set up two wildlife sanctuaries in the recent past -- the West Sundarbans Wildlife Sanctuary and Pakhibitan Wildlife Sanctuary at Gajoldoba in North Bengal.

"Also in January, 2019, the Sunderbans biosphere reserve has been declared the largest protected wetland in the country by Ramsar site," he said, adding that his department was happy that the Darjeeling Zoological Park has been declared as the best in the country by the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal forest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp