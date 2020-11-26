STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After war of words, Sidhu meets Amarinder; may join Punjab Cabinet soon

More than a year, both the leaders had been giving cold-shoulder to each other until rapprochement efforts were made by Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu greets Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh during a protest against the recent farm reform bills at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday held an hour-long meeting on a host of issues, including farmers’ agitation, at the former’s farmhouse in Siswan. 

“It was a warm & cordial luncheon meeting that saw CM @capt_amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu discuss a host of important political matters of Punjab and national interest. The two leaders spent a pleasant over an hour sharing thoughts on vital issues. @sherryontopp @INCIndia,” CM’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted after the meeting. 

The meeting between the two leaders is seen as an indication that the cricketer-turned-politician, stepped down last year and had gone on a self-imposed exile, might be offered a seat in the cabinet again.

The CM had maintained that Sidhu cannot be elevated to the post of the state president for now.

More than a year, both the leaders had been giving cold-shoulder to each other until rapprochement efforts were made by Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat.

On a three-day visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Punjab on farmers issue recently, Sidhu was present on day one. 

Both leaders have been not on best of terms since May last year when the CM accused the former cricketer of the "inept handling" of the Local Government Department, claiming it resulted in "poor performance" of the Congress in urban areas during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sidhu was stripped of key portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle, after which he resigned from the state cabinet and stayed away from all Congress activities.

Earlier, Sidhu had made a public appearance at a "tractor rally" against the Centre's farm laws in Moga last month where party leader Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and others were also present.

Sidhu attended the "tractor rally" after AICC general secretary Harish Rawat met him at his residence in Amritsar.

With Rawat pushing for a role for Sidhu in the state, party circles are abuzz with speculation that Sidhu may be re-inducted into the state cabinet.

Harish Rawat had dubbed him as the Congress' 'Rafale' and said the Congress MLA's worst critic cannot deny his usefulness.

The tensions between both leaders appeared to have eased when the CM praised the Amritsar MLA for the way he spoke in the assembly after the Congress government moved a resolution and brought bills against the farm laws last month.

Earlier this month, Sidhu had attended a sit-in led by the chief minister at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp