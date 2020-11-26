STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constitution Day: Modi says it is day to express gratitude to makers of Indian Constitution

The Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949

Published: 26th November 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to makers of the Constitution on the Constitution Day on Thursday and said it is a day to reiterate our commitment to building the India of their dreams.

The Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949, and the Modi government decided in 2015 to observe this day annually as the Constitution Day.

The prime minister tweeted, "We began to observe 26th November as Constitution Day in 2015. Since then, people across India have been marking it with great fervour. This is a day to express gratitude to the makers of our Constitution and to reiterate our commitment to building the India of their dreams".

He also noted that when he was Gujarat chief minister, 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' was organised in Surendranagar. In 2010, to mark 60 years of the Constitution, we organised the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Surendranagar, Gujarat. A replica of the Constitution was placed on an elephant and the procession covered parts of the city. I too walked in that procession. It was a unique tribute!" he said.

Earlier in an address to the All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conference, the prime minister had called for taking various measures to popularise the Constitution.

