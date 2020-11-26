STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers standing resolutely in face of Modi govt's cruelty: Rahul

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state.

Published: 26th November 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the campaign for Bihar assembly elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farmers are standing resolutely in the face of "cruelty", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday as he hit out at the Modi government after Haryana Police used water cannons and teargas to disperse hundreds of farmers from Punjab marching towards Delhi to protest the Centre's farm laws.

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state.

Multi-level barricading has been put in many places.

Tension spiralled at the Shambhu interstate border in Haryana on Thursday as police used water cannons and teargas to disperse hundreds of farmers from Punjab who broke barricades, throwing some into the river, determined to enter the state as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Sharing a video of the incident, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The country's farmers are standing resolutely in the face of Modi government's cruelty against them.

" He also shared a verse in Hindi lauding the courage of the farmers protesting the farm laws.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter, "Instead of listening to the voice of farmers protesting against the laws that snatch the minimum support price from them, the BJP government attacks them with water in this cold.

" "Everything is being taken away from farmers and banks, loan waivers, airports, railway stations are being distributed to the capitalists," she alleged in her tweet in Hindi.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the central and Haryana governments, asking what message does Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M L Khattar want to give by pitting soldiers in front of farmers.

"They are conspiring to push the country into civil war and that too on the occasion of Constitution Day," Surjewala alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

As farmers and police in Haryana faced off at a bridge with the Ghaggar river flowing below, tractors and trucks were lined up and people could be seen waving black flags and shouting slogans.

The BJP government in Haryana had earlier said it will seal its borders with Punjab on November 26-27 in view of the farmers' march to Delhi.

Delhi Police on Wednesday said it had rejected requests from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27.

A day earlier, it had said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will go to Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa.

Punjab farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws,, which they should be replaced with another set of laws framed after wider consultation with stakeholders.

They also want a guarantee on the minimum support prices (MSP).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp