Gujarat records 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike; tally at 2,03,509

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat recorded 1,560 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily spike so far, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

It took the case count in the state to 2,03,509.

With 16 patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,922, it said.

As many as 1,302 patients recovered since Wednesday evening.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,03,509, new cases 1,560, deaths 3,922, discharged 1,85,058, active cases 14,529, and people tested so far 75,51,609.